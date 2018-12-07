Youths urged to shun cultism, robbery

Chairman of Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr William Angandi, has charged youths in the area to shun all forms of negative behaviour, especially cultism and armed robbery, noting that the council has perfected security strategy with top security personnel to embark on dusk to dawn curfew in Bomadi to stem crime wave in the area.

Angandi stated this when he conducted newsmen around the council secretariat, where he is embarking on massive renovation works with over N25 million.

He said: ”What you see in the council, with the massive renovation works and fresh projects ongoing at the same time, is part of my resolution to make a statement through my achievements.

“The vision is in line with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s SMART Agenda of prosperity. I want to put an indelible mark in the council before my tenure expires. The council’s executive arm in collaboration with the legislature has unanimously enmarked over N25 million for these projects in the council secretariat..”

He named some of the ongoing projects to include renovation of administrative and legislative buildings, two major walkways leading to the council chairman’s office, Chairman’s office, car park.