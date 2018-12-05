Youths haven’t failed unless given opportunities – Ibe

As Africa advocates 30% of decision-making positions for youths

Eminent personalities in the academia, judiciary and the Church have pull their weight behind Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe calling on governments to give our youth opportunities in decision making adding that no youth could be a failure if opportunities are not given them.Vice Chancellor, Caleb University, Professor Ayandiji Aina; Professor Patricia Donli; Dr. Hussaini Abdu; Odein Ajumogobia, SAN; Archbishop A.A Madu and Emmanuel Afam Ugwu Ph.D spoke in one voice in Lagos during the official presentation of Beyond Rhetoric: Youth Empowerment and Political voice in Nigeria at the Civic Centre.

Speaking at the ocassion, the chief host and Founder/Chairman, Board of Baywood Foundation, Emperior Chris Baywood Ibe said ”Unless youths are given opportunities, you cannot say they have failed. Unless we make the youth part of decision making, we are sitting on a keg of gun powder” adding ”The proposed affirmative action at the African Union level advocates the reservation of up to 30% of decision-making positions in all offices – particularly in governments for the youth”.

Ibe who noted that the book was his contribution to humanity, urged everyone to search and discover reasons they exist. He said, if you have not yet found out the reason you exist, you cannot be successful.”The reason I am on earth is to put smiles on peoples face, especially the youth. Therefore, I dedicate the book to every youth, my children and your children”’, he said.

He added: ”The book is a legacy. Life is not all about making money or achieving resounding success. It’s what you dream of, think of and worked for. Who will speak for these youths? Unless youths are given opportunities, you cannot say they have failed. Unless we make the youth part of decision making, then we are sitting on a keg of gun powder”

Speaking in the same vein, Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Emmanuel Ijewere said the book is about righting the wrong, noting that rhetorics is about doing something different . He explained that the book covers a wide spectrum of ideas adding ”it is a deliberate policy to engage the youths for the political progress of the nation”.Emphasising on affirmative action, he noted that the only way out is for the youths to grab power. ”Dont just sit down, because those who have the money and power will never give up. Youths should take advantage of the opportunity and change Nigeria”, he added.

He alluded to the President of France who has been in politics since he was in the university stressing rather than talk about affirmative action, it should be complemented with direct action.On his part, the keynote speaker and Country Director Plan International, Abuja, Dr. Abdul Hussaini said he has been involved in youth issues in the last 10years adding that issues concernimg them have been key conversation globally.”Africa’s greatest strength are its youths and with them it can surmount the challenges ahead” He lamented the marginalisation and misconception of our youths, stressing that our youths are neither lazy nor criminal but only denied of their rights.”Political parties have failed to give youths the platform to make progress”, he concluded.