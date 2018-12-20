Youth New Club trains over 500 in entrepreneurial skills

By Cynthia Alo

LAGOS — A Non- Governmental Organisation, Youth New Club, YNC, recently trained over 500 Nigerians during her six months skills acquisition and empowerment programme which covers catering, computer literacy, bakery, headtie skills, fascinator- making among others in Lagos.

The group, with its training centre in Oshodi area, said it has resolved to eradicate poverty with this measure by covering nooks and crannies of Lagos and beyond.

President and Founder of the organisation, Mr. Temiola Ireti-Ayo stated this during the graduating ceremony of the beneficiaries comprising students, single and married men and women.

He said: “We are working on empowering more Nigerians in the state by extending the programme to Alimosho, Orile, Agege and subsequently, Ibadan area. This move will not only encourage youths to be self- employed but also reduce poverty in the society to a minimum.”

Ireti-Ayo also announced a contract deal for the graduating members of the Catering department while assuring all the beneficiaries of continuity in their acquired profession with easy access to loan from LSETF.

“With a soft loan of N250,000 as start-up capital from the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, LSETF, which they are expected to pay in one year, there will be less unemployment in the country.

“However, if they are able to invest the money wisely, five years from now, they should be well established to also engage and train more youths in the country,” he added.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Angela Esekhile, told Vanguard that she plans to extend her acquired catering skills to others as soon as possible.

She said: “I am delighted to be part of this programme, the six months journey was a wonderful one. I plan to also contribute to this foundation laid by training other youths.”