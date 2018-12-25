Xmas: Ajimobi fetes over 2000 children

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN-OVER 2000 children were blessed by the wife of the Oyo State Governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi in Ibadan in the spirit of the Yuletide.



The children who were selected from across the 33 local government areas of the state also included those from various orphanages homes, children with special abilities and the less privileged.

Before the Christmas party which was held at Agodi Gardens, Ibadan, the wife of the governor had donated food items to women across the local governments in the state. The items distributed include 800 bags of rice, 1000 cartoons of pasta, groundnut oil, noodles, provisions and other food items.

Mrs Ajimobi said the efforts were to give the less privileged and needy more to celebrate the season with.

While distributing the food item to the women at an event which held at the Government House Tennis Court earlier in the day, the Governor’s wife enjoined those who have not to forget the less-privileged, haves-not, poor and needy around them.

She charged the women who benefitted for the kind gestures to commit to supporting their husbands and children and celebrate the season modestly.

Addressing the children at the Christmas party, Mrs Ajimobi said they (children) were created specially by God hence parents must ensure that they take good care of them. She also encouraged the children to show love to the less privileged by sharing whatever they have with them.

“We all must show love and imbibe the habit of sharing in this yuletide season. We must show love to the less privileged by sharing whatever we have.

“I join our Christian compatriots and all other Nigerians in giving thanks to God whose grace and benevolence has helped our nation to overcome the many challenges it has had since we celebrated Christmas last year.

“The annual commemoration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ is a most auspicious time for us, as individuals and as a nation, to rededicate ourselves to the virtues and ideals which the Messiah preached and exemplified during his earthly ministry.

“Let us all, therefore, resolve at this season to make the ideals of peace, harmony, tolerance, love and goodwill to all even more manifest in our interactions with others.”She stated

Mrs. Ajimobi used the occasion to thank the people of Oyo state for the cooperation given to her husband to Govern the state for over seven and half year and urged them to vote for Chief Bayo Adelabu in the 2019 election.

She assured them that if they voted for the APC governorship candidate, he would be able to continue the good work of Governor Abiola Ajimobi.