Winners emerge in 2018 NSE CEO awards

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, has announced winners of the 2018 NSE CEO Awards at a ceremony held at the Stock Exchange House in Lagos.

Initiated in 2012, the NSE CEO Awards is designed to reward and motivate listed companies, dealing member firms, fund managers and issuing houses to attain higher levels of corporate governance, compliance and performance that reinforce investor confidence in the Nigerian capital market. This year, the Exchange enhanced the award categories from three to ten to reflect the dynamic nature of the market.

Pilot Securities Limited was named the Most Compliant Dealing Member Firm for 2018, having demonstrated the highest degree of compliance with the rules and regulations governing dealing members of the Exchange in 2018. Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers won two awards for dealing member firm with the highest volume and dealing member firm with the highest value of trades.

Stanbic IBTC Capital, Vetiva Capital Management and Cordros Capital were joint winners of the award for issuing houses with the highest number of primary market transactions (equity). FBNQuest Merchant Bank, ARM Securities and Stanbic IBTC Capital were adjudged winners of the award for issuing houses with the highest number of debt issuance (corporate bonds).

The award for issuing houses with the Largest Value in a Single Deal went to Stanbic IBTC Capital and Union Capital Market, for facilitating the highest value of deals on the Exchange. First City Asset Management won the award for fund manager with the Largest Listed Fund Size.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc emerged winner of the award for issuer with the Highest Number of Disclosures, for issuing the highest number of non-structured disclosures during the year under review. Nigerian Breweries Plc was named the Most Compliant Listed Company, for being an early filer of financial statements; complying with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Code of Corporate Governance; with zero sanctions received during the year under review.