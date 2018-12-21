Wike tasks Rivers ex-servicemen on unity, welfare

By Davies Iheamnachor

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on the leadership and members of the Nigerian Legion in the state to reconcile their differences.

Speaking during the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Emblem and Appeal Fund launching yesterday, Governor Wike said the breakout of factions in the Legion was not necessary.

According to him, “I am surprised that till now, you have two factions in the Nigerian Legion, Rivers State. Simply because the state government gave a grant of N100 million to the Legion last year a major crisis broke out.

“I don’t know who will preside over this year’s donation to the Legion. My suggestion is that for the sake of your members, you have to reconcile.”

Wike launched the Emblem for N10 million and announced that the 23 local government areas of the state will launch the Emblem with N23 million.

The governor berated the Service Commanders for sending representatives to the event, saying it was a disservice to the fallen heroes and war veterans.

Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Sir Kenneth Kobani, said the celebration reminds the country of the roles played by the military in the unity of the country.

He commended the governor for taking the support to the fallen heroes a step further by funding welfare programmes for their widows.

Representative of Nigerian Legion, Rivers State, Assistant Commander Ekwueme Francis, commended Wike for releasing a N100 million grant to the Legion for scholarship to the children of the fallen heroes and grants to their widows.