Why Wike’s re-election will be walkover —Okah

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – RIVERS State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Emma Okay has said that Governor Nyesom Wike’s second term bid would end in walk over victory in February’s polls because no rival candidate can match his height in politics and governance.

Okah in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was confident on winning the 2019 general election in Rivers State on the strength of the party’s fulfilment of promises made to the people and the relief that key opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, is enmeshed in debilitating crisis.

Okah said, “In 2015, Wike, in his conviction, went round the state and saw the plight of his people, felt their pulse, shared their pain and made promises to turn things around for good.

Mark harps on peaceful polls, urges politicians to eschew bitterness

“The state is more developed today than he met it. The 2019 general election will therefore, be between a governor who has earned the trust of the people and others who have no traceable signature.”

“There was recession but Governor Wike ran a divine economy, prudently managed resources and provided infrastructure where those who had money failed to. He unchained the judiciary, proclaimed autonomy to the judiciary and granted access to justice.

2019: We are working to build on relationship with Northern Nigeria- Igbo Group

“Those who bore the pain of a caged legislative arm of government, unpaid salary arrears, failed secondary and tertiary medical facilities, anomalies of the last government, etc can attest today that there is a new breeze blowing across the length and breadth of Rivers since 2015.”