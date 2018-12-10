Why we’re campaigning for safe driving – Egiaye

By Elizabeth Uwandu

In a bid to prevent road accidents, Aid Lives Trust, a non governmental organization, NGO, is set to host ‘Why Rush Campaign,’ December 12, this year, to sensitize drivers on road usage.

Coordinator, Aid Lives Trust, Elizabeth Egiaye, said the focus was the commitment to provide life –saving and life- affirming resources to create a supportive life for the disabled, vulnerable and disadvantaged in our society with a major focus on those with physical disabilities due to accidents, illnesses and natural disasters.

SUCCESS RECIPE: The Key To True Riches (2)

According to Egiaye: “ WHY RUSH?’ Campaign is being organized by Aid Lives Trust in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos, aimed at sensitization and cautioning of drivers on the dangers of over speeding that often lead to accidents that result to permanent disabilities.

Tunji-ojo Laments ‘Deficient Representation’ Suffered By Akoko

“This sensitization which will hold at Ajah National Union of Road Transport Workers, NNURTW Park , will have over ten private inter-state company drivers from NURTW; members of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC); Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA); Red Cross Society, LASEMA Response Unit; The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the Nigeria Traffic Police in attendance, will also create avenues that would curb the menace of accidents on our roads during the yuletide season and save lives which is our ultimate goal”, she said.