Why we removed ADC’s “illegal” billboards – OGSAA

Ogun Signage and Advertisements Agency (OGSAA) has advised all political parties and their candidates in the state to obtain necessary permits and approvals before deploying billboards and other political signs.

Akin Bandele, OGSAA General Manager, said such permits would enable the Agency to duly enlist the co-operation of law enforcement agents in securing these valuable media assets.

The Agency gave the advice following allegations that OGSAA had been hostile to some political parties by removing their campaign billboards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Ogun, Gboyega Isiaka, had on Friday accused OGSAA officials of removing his campaign signages.

The OGSAA boss, however, said in a statement that the ADC signages were removed because they were “being deployed illegally across the state” without obtaining necessary permits from the regulatory agency.

“We are constrained to formally respond to this grievous allegation and set the records straight to protect the reputation of OGSAA as an organisation guided by professionalism and best practices in its operations.

“On Dec. 1, 2018, OGSAA Monitoring and Enforcement team on routine duty came across illegal “A” Boards mounted and placed across Abeokuta by ADC’s Gboyega Isiaka Campaign Organization.

“Expectedly, OGSAA enforcement team swiftly moved into action and removed the “A” Boards.

“During the course of this lawful activity, ADC members attacked OGSAA officials. The leader of OGSAA Enforcement team was seriously rough handled, beaten and he sustained serious injuries.

“All these happened in the presence of Mr Gboyega Nasir Isiaka. The incident was duly reported at the Zone 2 Mobile Police Command, who cautioned and advised ADC members to follow due process and subsequently removed the offending illegal “A” Boards,” Bandele said.

The OGSAA boss said the ADC governorship candidate had not till date applied nor paid for a single “A” frame board currently being deployed illegally across the state.

He assured that OGSAA would continue to enforce the law concerning unapproved billboards and campaign signs, adding that the Agency would continue to carry out its mandate without fear or favour.

NAN reports that OGSAA is established by law as an independent regulatory agency with the sole mandate of enforcement, regulation and control of outdoor advertisements, billboards, signages and displays – be it political or commercial – in Ogun. (NAN)