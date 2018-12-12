Why we honoured Obi —Pensioners

Nigerian Union of Pensioners, NUP, Anambra State chapter yesterday honoured the former Governor of Anambra State and the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi in “appreciation for his outstanding contributions to the welfare of pensioners in Anambra State.”

Speaking on behalf of pensioners, their chairman, Comrade Anthony Ugozor said that the gesture extended to fmr Governor Obi was a way of reminding those responsible for managing pension funds anywhere that they will be judged and rewarded by what they do today.

On what informed the award, Comrade Ugozor said: “His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi was so magnanimous that he paid pensioners their monthly pensions, paid all gratuities during his time and even paid16 months arrears of pension and gratuities which Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju owed pensioners and at the same time started rice gifts to pensioners at Christmas time without making noise about it.”

Ugozor said that beyond routine payments, Mr. Peter Obi donated a lot of things to them, including a 14-seater bus.

Obi was represented at the event by Mr. Dubem Obaze, Engr. Patrick Obi and Mr. Valentine Obienyem.