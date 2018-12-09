Why Nigeria needs Obi now — ABC Nwosu

A former Minister of Health and an elder statesman, Prof A.B.C Nwosu, says the choice of Mr Peter Obi as running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was one of the most profound and strategic political choices in the history of Nigeria. Nwosu spoke during the meeting of Igbo leaders at Nike Lake Hotel.

Nwosu, who decried the scheming out of the Igbo out of strategic positions in Nigeria as if they do not have a stake in the country said that such tendencies were not good for the growth and development of the country.

Oshiomole will give me back Imo APC ticket – Nwosu

He said he was sure of Atiku/Obi victory in the forthcoming elections, describing Atiku’s choice of Obi as a round peg in a round hole. His words: “Obi’s choice shows that Atiku is coming to work. Obi’s young, knowledgeable, competent and humble.”