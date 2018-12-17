Why Iheanacho is not scoring, Leicester coach explains

Leicester’s coach Claude Puel said striker Kelechi Iheanacho is not scoring goals because he doesn’t get good passes from the midfield despite positioning himself very well.

Iheanacho has been on the receiving end of poor performances scoring just one goal in 16 matches. On Saturday, he was introduced as a second-half substitute for Demarai Gray as his team slipped to a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

“I think in his last game he was available between defenders a lot and he made many good runs behind the opponents’ line without receiving good service,” Puel was quoted by SkySports.

“We need to improve our play between the attacking players and the midfield, to give a good pass in the right moment.

“For an attacking player or striker, they need good service. We can improve in this and we have progress to make.”