Why I won’t speak about my failed marriage—Nikky Laoye

By ROTIMI AGBANA

Since news broke penultimate Friday that sultry gospel music singer, Oyenike Laoye-Oturu, professionally known as Nikki Laoye and her husband, Alex Otutu had separated after their six years of marriage; the singer has been silent on the matter.

However, in a chat with Showtime, she explained why she has refused to speak on the matter.

“My private life is my personal business and it stays that way. I didn’t discuss anything with anyone so people should just focus on my music, my foundation and other works that I do”, she said.

When Showtime quizzed her further on the matter, she stated that keeping her marital crisis confidential is invaluable.

“Silence is golden sometimes”, she said.

However, a source who came in contact with the singer at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), which recently took place in Ghana confirmed to Showtime that she had stopped putting on her wedding ring, neither is she still living under the same roof with her estranged husband.

“While boarding my flight to Ghana for AFRIMA I met her and she had no wedding band on, so it’s possible she is truly separated from her husband just like Linda Ikeji’s Blog reported last week”, the source said.