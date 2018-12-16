Why I built office complex for NLC —Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, said that the time had come to encourage the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, to carry out its duties without hitches.

The governor said this in Owerri, while speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, during the hand over of an office complex built by his administration for NLC in the state.

Okorocha also said that he has been working tirelessly to ensure that Imo people feel better. He used the opportunity to announce to them that there would be N10, 000 bonus for workers in the state as Christmas package.

He promised to give NLC, N1 million monthly for the upkeep of the secretariat, as well as a brand new bus.

Onwuemeodo said: “Governor Rochas Okorocha has handed over an ultra-modern office complex built and furnished by the State government for the State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, with the governor stating that vital institutions like the NLC must be encouraged to function effectively for the good of all.

“This is not in any way to entice you or prevent you from doing what is right but to encourage you to do what is right in your conscience.”