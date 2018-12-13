Why History should return to school curriculum—Oyetola

Teaching of History should return to school curriculum to correct “intellectual deficit” in the education sector, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has said.

He spoke, yesterday, when he received the planning committee of annual Iwude Ijesa led by Chief Olu Falomo.

Iwude Ijesa is the annual festival celebrated by the Ijesa to promote the culture and tradition of the people, and has been held for more than 100 years, with the grand finale in Ilesa, presided over by Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran.

This year’s finale will be held on December 22.

Governor Oyetola, who was accompanied to the meeting by the Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, and other officials, said children would easily forget the tradition of their people unless history is taught.

He said: “If we are truly sincere on the need to revamp education sector, then concerted efforts must be made to hasten the return of History.”

In his remarks, Chief Falomo applauded Oyetola’s administration for displaying commitment to developing the state.

He expressed confidence in Oyetola’s ability to take Osun to enviable heights.