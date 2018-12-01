Why Executive Order 5 may fail – Falana

By Emmanuel Elebeke & Princess Owoh

Human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana,SAN, has called on the Federal Government to take decisive policy actions to ensure full implementation of the Executive Order No 5. Falana made the position known at the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria 2018 Congress with the theme: Standardization and Innovative Technologies for Sustainable Development in Nigeria’s Construction Industry.

He said since signing of the Order by President Muhammadu Buhari in August, the government had not taken a proactive step to make it work.

His words: “There must be a decisive policy action to make the Executive Order 5 work. We should defend this Order because, since its inception, the federal government has not taken effective steps to make it work. The same thing applies to the local Content Act on Oil and gas and the Petroleum Industry Scholarship Act of 1950.

“Unless many of our unemployed and underemployed young men and women are trained and engaged, there is no way these orders will work.”

The Human Rights lawyer, however, charged the builders to defend their profession and ensure proper regulation of the building projects in the country.

He called on builders must make sure that all public building in Nigeria meets internal standards in terms of quality and provision of necessary facilities.

In his remarks, the chairman of Builders Congress Committee, Mr. Kunle Awobodu said it is difficult to remove quacks in the building industry, saying that the body can only regulate its registered members.