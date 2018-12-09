Why Atiku will win in South-West – Group

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) group, the Atiku Rescue Nigeria Campaign Mission (ARNCM), says the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will win the 2019 election in the South-West.

ARNCM said notwithstanding that the PDP has no sitting governor in the zone and the vice presidential candidate is not zoned to the South-West “these would not impede the PDP’s presidential candidate from winning the zone. Speaking in Akure after a meeting of the group, the Director General, Asiwaju Babafemi Oladoku, said the people of the South-West are enlightened and would vote base on their conscience rather than follow a political godfather to the polling units.

On his part, Ondo State Coordinator of the ARNCM, Aki Amuluku, stressed that Atiku would emerge as President and give the people good governance. Amuluku said, “Sovereignty resides with the people, the power to be voted for or against resides with the people. It is not with any governor or political office holder.

“All the PDP projecting Atiku needs to do is to put its act together and spread the mantra ‘let get Nigeria working again’ to the nooks and crannies of the South-West. I cannot say the volume of votes but Atiku will win.

“In 2015, APC had a slim lead in the South-West and the people that voted for the PDP are still there. But the people that voted for APC in 2015 have left the party because of the lacklustre performance of the party both at the federal and state levels. If there is any party that has gained the average voter on the street, it is the PDP”.