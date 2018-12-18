When people judge you by your mistakes, correcting it is a waste – Simi

Sultry Nigerian female singer, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, popularly known by her stage name, Simi, has shared her thoughts on how people judge others by their mistakes instead of giving them room for change.

In her opinion, the velvety voiced singer who recently had her concert tagged, ‘Simi live in concert, at the Hard Rock Café, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, stated that when people acknowledge and understand that change is a constant thing which happens to every human being in life, then anybody who makes a mistake once would be motivated to change and never repeat the same mistake.

“People do change, you know? But if we never acknowledge this, what then is the motivation to become a better person. If people will continually judge you by the mistakes you made and didn’t make again, why change”, she wrote.