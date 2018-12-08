What Mbaka told Peter Obi

*The encounter that led to the outcry against Mbaka at home and abroad

By Dennis Agbo, Enugu

Mbaka: Amen, Praise the Lord! Orji Uzor Kalu who should be the chairman of today (the bazaar) sent a message, you know he just returned from medical treatment, stitches of his surgery have not been removed.



He asked if he could come with the stitches but I told him no, that his health is more important to us and he said he will not delegate anybody but that he will come next week or in two weeks time; that when he comes he will participate in the Mass celebration and announce a project he will execute here.

I am happy for that, Amen. We are begging God to protect our brother Peter Obi, if Atiku (Abubakar) comes, we could bless him but (turning to Obi) tell him that it is not with these measured steps that the cow will use to get to Umuahi; that we are telling him if he continues like this before December 31st, because 31st is still far for prophecy, the way he is going about it now, he has already failed. Tell him not to wait till 31st, that if he continues this way, 31st is very far. For you (parting Obi), Amen! My brother Governor (former) let us not play tricks to God, say before these children of God what you will do for God (tried to hand microphone to Obi) or does it mean you don’t want to do anything for God? This is pure trick.

Obi: Father, what I said is straight oh, I said I will come and you show me the project so that we’ll discuss it, that’s what I said.

Mbaka: Okay, let me fearfully agree but this is a political statement.

Obi: (grabs the microphone) Father knows I don’t make political statements. Anybody from Anambra state present here knows that Peter Obi has never promised anything and failed. I am a fundamental catholic, whatever I say in the church, I fulfill it. Father you know that.

Mbaka: Praise the Lord! The guinea fowl said it is the man he ate his yam that he brought the chicken for (proverb). You may be promising and fulfilling promises in Anambra, in your capacity and in what God has done for you Governor (Obi), it is better you listen to me than these things you are saying here. God hates stinginess, I am not saying this to entice you, I am saying it because it will help you in life otherwise you and Atiku will fail! If there is anywhere words should be painted for you it will not be on Mbaka’s altar.

Listen! If there is anybody that gives you genuine advise it can save your political destiny. In 2019 you people will not even know when the election will be conducted. You people will not even understand how it went. Praise the living God. How can my brother and my friend come to bazaar without even breaking a kolanut (donation in this sense). You people should listen because I know what I am saying (Obi starts protesting). Listen even if you break kolanut, you do that anonymously.

There is a place you are going, vice president of the whole country is not a scout, its not Mass servant. I have not said you should announce anything. Listen Governor (Obi), you saw the Ebonyi man (Governor Dave Umahi) came and spoke, his own project, he didn’t announce it but the way he said it everybody clapped. Ugwuanyi (Enugu state Governor) did not announce anything but what he did attracted claps. You see yours is now taking much long time. Don’t allow us foretell the masqurade in annoyance. The way you and Atiku are moving will end in shame! Let us continue with our Bazaar but listen to me (tapping Obi) since you people have not been supporting us, the ministry has been moving on.

What we give here is the holy spirit, Jesus, the Father. The Udi people said they were not feeding with sands when beans had not ripped (proverb). What I am saying is even if you promise to bring him (Atiku) today or to morrow, how else do I let the cat out of the bag for you. (Obi now protesting) listen to me your Excellency, this type of argument leads to failure. Praise the Lord. We want to beg God to bless our brother Peter (Obi) in Jesus name. Let us continue with our bazaar. Let us hand over microphone to our other brother, Hope Uzodinma.

Mbaka’s words to Ganduje, Governor of Kano State

We are already converted that even without his preaching President Buhari belongs to this altar but our problem is we have never been supported by Mr president. Anytime he has problem this ministry carries him almost to the uppermost part of the sky, spiritually, but with zero benefit; even in Islamic culture, ingratitude can pull somebody down.

Here was a big forest when we came in. Because we supported Buhari we were chased out. These things you are seeing, we are building these things by ourselves. No one person has been employed by Buhari after Fr Mbaka almost died and rose for his sake. How I wish you were here when we were speaking to Peter Obi about Atiku.

I know that Obi went out here almost disgraced. So supporting Buhari is almost becoming a course, its no longer a blessing. We won’t tell you that we will no longer support him, even if not for his sake but for the sake of his good wife. She has been sending some charity articles, food articles we give to the poor, but this ministry must be built.

For his (Buhari) sake I was almost being assassinated because we stood for him. APC was down till the prophecy came up here that Buhari is going to be the president and after that we were forgotten and abandoned. We are delaying that Atiku will come and see me because I want to know what we can do that will not be put to shame by supporting somebody that God has not approved.

Listen Governor (Ganduje), you know when you were speaking about Igbo people in Kano and all that, these are what we know. We have been supporting you people; if you know what this ministry is passing through because we are supporting Buhari and the attackers are waiting to hear me say we are supporting him again and attack will start and Buhari will remain in his Aso Rock, being somebody who cannot give money. What does that mean?

All the people that he is giving allocation, what qualification do they have that we don’t have? Who amongs them has done for him what we are doing for him, not what we have done but what we are doing for him. Its because of Buhari that we have told Peter Obi all these rubbish he heard today (last Sunday) and I want to tell you, if Buhari must remain ungrateful to this ministry, he is going no where! The one we supported him is what is holding him spiritually. How many times had he died almost? He should not take it for granted that he is now healthy, anything can happen and his health will collapse.

Atiku is waiting for him somewhere and the only thing that can stop Atiku is spiritual. So you people should go and come back, you should not take us for granted. I am speaking with spiritual mandate. Even if you people do not want to do something for us, look at the poor masses that almost died for you people, not even a broom job is given to anybody. How can I speak to them again to support you?

All of them love Buhari but they have been abandoned by the same Buhari. So I am telling you, even the image of this our brother ( Senator Ayogu Eze) who wants to be Governor, if had listened, the moment he said he wants to be governor people started shouting No! can you sense it? Because they felt hurt.

These are people who came for the bazaar, you have not seen the adoration people. Come here or send somebody on 31st December night, you will know the capacity of people aggrieved. Our loyalty, our support for Buhari not debatable but the way he has paid back to us is dangerous, cancerous and destructive, can pull any leader down. That is why if we now stop supporting Ugwuanyi (Governor) and start supporting this man (Ayogu Eze), he doesn’t need top spend one kobo and win but as of now, the whole Enugu, forget about those that are deceiving him.

So I want you to help and clean the image. It is a culture of ingratitude and I don’t want that to continue. Like now you have come, when you go, tell him severally he will invite me in Abuja, I will go and stay for one week, come back, nobody will see me, I will call and call and call and even when we see him… listen if I tell you the level of fasting and prayers that are generated from this ministry for Buhari’s health, for his continuity.

If there is time I will take you to where I was living. Because of this Buhari I am in this Bush. Can’t the federal government take this ministry as a project? What will lose from their pocket? a ministry that will back them spiritually and they will go forward. So when you go, you organise your people, tell them that the Man called Motherkai has not been rewarded, therefore the king will never have rest.

You know Jonathan thought, with all he has as a president, that he would win. Jonathan is on this side, he is my brother and my friend but he was alive. I told him he would not win, he should resign honourably before he would be disgraced publicly; that Buhari is taking the chair.

If it is a place where things work well, the moment Buhari climbed that chair he would come here. What does it take him? One morning flight, he comes here and thanks the ministry that made him who he is and he can fly back. So it is not a matter of breaking kola with anything silently and we announce it. They will still know because it will be in the record.

When you go to am Imam and the Imam hides his feelings and tells you the lies you want to hear, he should be coursed by Allah. What I am telling you is not even up to the level we are feeling. All those who supported Buhari are living in hunger, all those who supported him are abandoned, all are unrewarded. I don’t say we’ll not support him but hear this message and tell him, if he does not change he will be changed. You have to tell him the truth and God will save him, Allah will save him.

The people around him are not helping matters. Buhari is a good man. So when you go, you see the young man that is being held there, he wanted to come and take the microphone away that you people are not helping matters and people are holding him. The people are not happy. Hunger brings anger.

So if you can arrange for time, he can come here. He may not know what this ministry stands for. This is the gum that can unite many things for you people and God will bless you. So thank you for coming and as you go, may the Lord protect you. Safe journey and come back again. If you come meaningfully, we’ll welcome you joyfully. God bless you and nsha alla it shall be well.