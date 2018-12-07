We’ve remained resolute in promoting devt policies – LCCI

By Naomi Uzor

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), yesterday reaffirmed that it has remained resolute in promoting policies that support private sector development and the general progress of the economy. Disclosing this at the presentation of the LCCI 2018 Annual General Meeting report, the President of LCCI, Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, said the outgoing year was characterised by numerous opportunities, achievements and challenges, but in all, it has been a very eventful year for the chamber.

Ruwase said that despite all the challenges, the economy was able to maintain a positive growth trajectory driven by the recovery of oil price for most part of the year which gave a major boost to the macroeconomic fundamentals.

“Nigeria remains a robust economy with a large market, abundant natural resources and a productive population” he said. On the ease of doing business, he noted that the efforts of the present administration through the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and series of Presidential Executive Orders targeted at improving the business environment.