We’ve empowered APGA to take over Imo – Araraume

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Imo State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, yesterday said he had equipped his party members in the state in order to win a free and fair election in Imo.

Araraume who spoke in Owerri, a day after he inaugurated his campaign council with Mr. Okey Ikoro as his Director General also said that he was in the race to recover and reposition Imo State.

At the event, he distributed over 100 Toyota Sienna space buses to members of his campaign team from ward to state executives of APGA.

The APGA, guber candidate said among other things that he was embittered because there was nothing to show that the economy of the state was improving.

Araraume went to a point of citing Anambra state, as an example of a state in the Southeast region, where it’s economy had favoured the citizens.

He promised that by the time he took over as the governor, he would replicate the development strides which he said he saw in Anambra state under the government of APGA.