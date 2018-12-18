Western Digital expands product range in Nigeria

Lagos – Western Digital Corporation, a global leader in data technology, has expanded its portfolio of data storage devices in Nigeria. The expansion will allow consumers to access a wide range of WD®- and SanDisk®-brand products while positioning Western Digital as a premier data technology company for Nigerians.



As part of the expansion, Western Digital has introduced products catered to mobile storage solutions, which includes the iXpand™ flash drive, SanDisk Ultra™ Dual Drive m3.0, microSD™ and SD™ cards (SanDisk Extreme™ and SanDisk Extreme PRO™); in addition to SanDisk external SSDs; WD internal SSDs, and a range of internal and external hard drives, while offering after-sales support for consumers across Nigeria.

Speaking on the expansion, Ghassan Azzi, Senior Sales Manager for Africa Western Digital said, “At Western Digital we offer high-performance, high-capacity and high-quality storage solutions to fit the increasingly digital lifestyles of consumers. More and more Nigerians are capturing moments and creating and sharing memories with their smartphones, high-resolution cameras, drones and action cams. We want everyone to know that Western Digital and its consumer brands have the right storage solutions for their needs.”

SanDisk Mobile Storage Solutions

iXpand – The iXpand flash drive is ideal for the iPhone or iPad that enables you to free up space, back up your camera roll and even watch videos straight from the drive.1 The iXpand flash drives are equipped with a Lightning connector and a USB 3.0 connector so users can move files between iPhone, iPad, and Mac or PC computers. Users can also set the iXpand mobile app to automatically back up their iPhone or iPad camera roll anytime the product is connected.2 It comes in 32|64|128|256 GB capacities.*

Dual Drive – The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0 is for Android™ devices and enables the movement of content from your OTG-enabled Android smartphones to your computer.3 Quickly free up space on your Android smartphone or tablet so you can take more pictures and videos. It comes in 16 |32|64|128|256 GB capacities.*

400GB* micro SD card – The SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card is perfect for recording and watching Full HD video, with room for hours of video.4 Ideal for Android based smartphones and tablets, this card’s A1 rating means that you can load apps faster too. This card racks up transfer speeds of 100MB/s and can move 1,200 photos per minute.5 It meets the A1 App Performance Class specification which allows it to load apps faster. With a breakthrough capacity of up to 400GB, you can store even more hours of Full HD video on the card without worrying about running out of room for the videos, photos, music, movies and other files you want to shoot, save and share.4

SanDisk external SSDs

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD – This ruggedized portable SSD delivers high-speed transfers of up to 550MB/s** making it perfect for saving and editing hi-res photos and videos. With an IP556 rating and a solid state core, it also stands up to rain, spills, dust and drops. It comes in 250 GB, 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB capacities.*

Western Digital internal SSDs

A wide range of Western Digital internal SSDs which bolster your PC with upgraded speed and reliability.

WD Green™ SSD – The WD Green SSDs are meant for a quintessential level of performance. These can be best suited for day-to-day functionality and can reach read and write speeds of 540 MB per sec and 405 MB per sec respectively while using ultra-low power draw mode.**

WD Blue™ SSD – It is the best option for those who are looking for a performance that excels in SATA standards and reaches read and write speeds of up to 545 MB per sec and 525 MB per sec respectively.**

WD Black™ PCIe SSD – WD Black PCIe SSDs are equipped with sequential read speeds up to 2050MB/s, unlocking a new level of performance for high-performance PC users.**

WD external hard drives

My Passport™ – The My Passport portable drive is trusted to store the massive amounts of photos, videos and music you love. Available in an array of vibrant, fun colours, the sleek style fits comfortably in the palm of your hand, so you can easily take your treasured content everywhere you go. It comes in 1TB, 2TB, 3TB and 4TB capacities.*

Western Digital internal hard drives

WD Purple™ – WD Purple drives have been engineered specifically for the extreme demands of high temperature, 24/7 surveillance systems. Built for 24/7, always-on, high-definition security systems. With a supported workload rate of up to 180 TB/yr6 and support for up to 64 cameras, WD Purple drives are optimized for surveillance systems.

WD Red™ – With drives up to 10TB*, WD Red drives offer a wide array of solutions for customers looking to build a high performing NAS storage solution. Built for single-bay to 8-bay NAS systems, WD Red drives pack the power to store your precious data in one powerhouse unit.

WD Blue – Boost your PC storage with WD Blue drives, the brand designed just for desktop and all-in-one PCs with a variety of storage capacities.