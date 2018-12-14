We’re still operating in Delta — Shell

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI— SHELL has dismissed as untrue insinuations in several quarters that it has moved out of Delta State.

Clearing the air at a training session for journalists in Warri, Delta State, General Manager, External Relations of the oil giant, Mr Igo Weli, said the company still has operations running in several parts of the state, adding that the correct thing to say is that the company does not have its main office in Ogunu, Warri.

Mr Evans Krukrubo, who spoke for the External Relations Manager, also appealed to the media to help disseminate the right information to the public, adding that it should also assist to sensitise the people on some of the technical operations of the oil firm.

Okojie John who spoke on “Effects of pipeline vandalism, crude theft and the environment,‘’ said oil theft was a major source of environmental pollution, adding that any time there was leakage on the facility of the firm, it will shut down production temporarily until repair was done.

Urging the media and other stakeholders to sensitize oil thieves on the dangers of their activities to the economy and the environment, Okojie said the company was collaborating with communities to effectively patrol the oil pipelines right of way through direct surveillance as a way to guard against theft on the facilities.