We’re not terrorists, herdsmen warn Anglican Bishops

By Prince Okafor

LAGOS—MIYETTI Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, yesterday, flayed Anglican Bishops for describing it as a terrorist organisation, saying the group is made up of herdsmen, not terrorists.

The association’s reaction is coming on the heels of the call on the Federal Government by the Bishops to declare the group terrorist.

They made their position in a communique by Bishop Diocese of Western Izon, Rev. Edafe Emamezi, at the end of the first session of the 4th synod of the Diocese of Western Izon (Anglican Communion) held at St. Peter’s Church Bomadi, Delta State.

The Bishops lamented that while Boko Haram and herdsmen have not been declared as terrorist organisations, it is sad that the government went ahead to declare IPOB and other groups in the country, which are agitating for their rights, as terrorist organisations.

However, the National Coordinator, MACBAN, Alhaji Garus Gololo, yesterday told Vanguard in chat that: “We are not happy with this comment coming from the Bishops who are spiritual heads of the Anglican Church; we want them to withdraw it.

“We are not criminals and the President has nothing to do with us. We are not terrorists, we are peacekeeping citizens.

“We have the right to graze anywhere in the world, not even in Nigeria, because that is the business we came for. So, if the Bishops ask the President to declare herdsmen as criminals, so every man they see rearing cow will be killed. It is very wrong.

“We are not happy with this comment and if they make comments as such next time, we will challenge it in the court.”