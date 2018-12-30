Wear black undies to conceal nudity, Top fashion designer advises ladies

Lagos – A Nigerian fashion designer, Jane Michael, on Sunday said black undies and clothes were wardrobe essentials because the colour conceals nudity regardless of how transparent the clothe might be.

Michael disclosed this during the “Style by Zenith” fair with the theme : Revamp your Style” held at Oniru, Lagos.

The “Style by Zenith” fair was organised by Zenith Bank and Fashion One to showcase products in the food, fashion, media, automobile, accessories, music and arts industries.



Micheal urged ladies and gentlemen to ensure they have a good number of black undies which were preferable to wear for outings.

According to her, black undies will save them from embarrassment in public when their outfit is transparent or slips off due to wind or any other circumstance.

She said black coloured cloths could be won with any other colour of accessories, unlike other coloured clothes.

” Black undies conceal your nudity when your outfit is transparent and prevents you from being embarrassed in public when your cloth slips off unknowingly or when there is a heavy wind.

” This happens when am doing photoshoot so I tell my clients to come with black undies when coming for photoshoot,” she said.

The fashion designer advised ladies to stop wearing strapped brassieres with off shoulder tops to appear responsible and decent.

She said everyone should be cautious in their dress sense and ensure that their undies were completely concealed under their clothes.

” Save yourself the embarrassment of allowing people see your singlets underneath your clothe, rather, wear V neck singlets in such situation.

” For busty ladies, you should avoid wearing round neck dresses or cloths with collars as such renders the breast unattractive regardless of the brassieres won.

” Ladies should stop wearing off shoulder clothes with strapped brassieres and always wear black undies under transparent cloths.

” Ensure healthy hygiene in managing your undies to guide against contacting diseases,” she said.

Michael said that confidence was also an important element in human appearance which would be determined when people wear clothes they were comfortable in.

Earlier, Jamaican Supermodel, Oraine Barrett, urged aspiring models to stay focused in their choice of career if they must succeed in it.

He said that African models are beautiful and ought to have gained recognition internationally.

According to him, the modeling industry is mobile for everybody, regardless of age, height, weight, but needs aspiring models to stay focused to gain international recognition.

” For every aspiring model, the international market should be the focus just like me but it takes determination to achieve such because the industry is a horrible one.

” I have had my low moments but I have to speak to myself and encourage myself but the fact is nothing good comes easy,” he said.

Barrett commended the organisers of the fair for creating a beautiful platform for aspiring models to understand the business of modeling.

The Fair, which commenced on Dec. 29, ended with a musical concert late on Dec. 30.

The musical concert featured Mayorkun, Wande Coal, 2Baba and others.

The fair attracted biggest players from the food, fashion, media, automobile, accessories, music and arts industries. (NAN)