We saved A’Ibom Assembly complex—Police

By Harris Okon

UYO—Akwa Ibom State Police Command has explained that the timely deployment of its personnel to the Assembly complex saved lives and properties, even as it prevented hoodlums from burning it down.

The Command stated that the explanation became necessary in view of allegations of being partisan during the leadership tussle in the state House of Assembly.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Odiko Macdon, appealed to the Akwa Ibom people to partner with the Police and other security agencies to make the state remain the most peaceful one in the country.

It said on November 19, the Command took a proactive step by deploying personnel around the Assembly Complex, and on November 27, it deployed personnel 500 metres away from the Assembly to screen all those wanting to enter.