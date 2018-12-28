We need a new Nigeria —Obi

AWKA—The Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi has charged Nigerians to work together towards enthroning a new Nigeria that will in turn take care of all the needs of Nigerians, ranging from security through job-creation to constant power supply.

Obi said this yesterday during the interactive session among PDP faithful at Ekwunife Centre, Awka.

Obi who encouraged Nigerians to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said that from his rich pedigree of wealth-creation, status as employer of Labour and political and administrative experience, he had the capacity of enthroning the new Nigeria that Nigerians yearn for.

In her own speech, the convener of the event, Sen. Uche Ekwunife who described Mr. Peter Obi as “our project,” said that all Nigerians interested in the progress of the country must join hands to deliver Atiku and Obi.

Corroborating Sen. Ekwunife, Prof. ABC Nwosu said that Peter Obi’s candidacy had gone beyond Igbo land.” He concluded that Obi, being a recognized international figure, should be the project of all Nigerians.