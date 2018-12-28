We can’t run away from restructuring — Idada

By Onozure Dania

Ex-Provost Marshall of Nigerian Army, General Don Ikponmwen Idada (retd), has said only a concerted effort at restructuring Nigeria can solve the myriad of problems plaguing the country.

He said: “The bottom line is that we need to restructure this country and that is why I do not understand why a government would say we don’t know what restructuring means. Is it geographical or whatever? How can a government that claims to have educated men and women in governance say such a thing?

“But for the information of all, restructuring includes changing those things, systems, approaches that we have in this country that had not worked, and are not working because of their very nature, and they largely include, the security architecture of this country.

“Now, I am not going to say oh, it is not just an issue of Muhammadu Buhari’s government of the past four years that failed to provide security for the people. No, that would be an understatement.

“Governments after governments in this country, even including military government, had never been able to provide security for the people, which means that something is seriously wrong to the core.

“How can we have a country where Nigerians are not safe? In their houses, they are not safe, in the churches, they are not safe; in the mosque, they are not safe.”