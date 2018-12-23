Wapic launches travel insurance

By Rosemary Onuoha

WAPIC Insurance Plc has launched an innovative travel insurance product specifically designed to cover individuals against unforeseen incidents during international travels.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Adeyinka Adekoya, at the launch in Lagos, said the product was unveiled after an extensive period of detailed review of consumer-detriment issues in travel insurance, stressing that the product was released to ensure better consumer protection during travel.

Adekoya said that the firm produced the product after thorough investigation and engagement with key stakeholders, adding that the company is proud that the product addresses the issue of accessibility and that the product is pocket friendly and pricing is based on duration of trip and destination, thereby according access to a varied range of consumers.

She noted that the company’s reputation for delivering top-notch insurance services, coupled with institutional knowledge, quality and customer services, make the product an ideal travel insurance option of choice.

According to her, the product covers compensation for in-flight loss of checked-in luggage; compensation for delay of flight, luggage; payment of medical assistance for illness or accident sustained while travelling; transport or repatriation for medical reasons for the insured and/or family members travelling with the insured; accidental death cover, transport or repatriation of mortal remains of insured and emergency return to home following the death of a close member.

“The ability to access pocket friendly and sound travel insurance is critical for travellers to fully enjoy their international trips with peace of mind. Before we decided to launch this product, we had observed over time very little or no awareness of travel insurance and its benefits and thus travellers would be at a disadvantage if they ever had an emergency during their trip.