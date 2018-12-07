Vote against bad representation, Lagos residents urged

LAGOS—A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Agege Local Government Area, Mr. Jubril AbdulKareem, has urged the people of the area to vote for candidates who will give them true representation and deliver on dividends of democracy.

AbdulKareem, in a statement by his media Adviser, Temitayo Peters, said: “The people of Agege have been asking for a change and they are determined to get that change come 2019. A situation whereby a particular candidate has chosen to impose himself on the people will not be tolerated.

“This is a man who has represented Agege Constituency 1 for four consecutive terms and the constituents have nothing to show for those almost 16 years. As we go into the election year, I want to implore the people of Agege, especially those from Constituency 1 to vote against bad representation.

“This is the time to liberate themselves from a bad representative who only cares about enriching himself and acquiring everything in the area. They need a quality representative who will deliver the dividends of democracy to them and give them true representation.”