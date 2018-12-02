Vodacom signs MoU with Microsoft

By Olayinka Ajayi

Vodacom Business Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Microsoft to improve operational efficiency among its customers using the Microsoft Azure Cloud platform services.

Speaking during a meeting, the Managing Director for Vodacom Business Nigeria, Wale Odeyemi, said: “Our vision is to be a leading digital company that pursues a collaborative approach and leverage the combination of core competencies of its partners to increase customer value in addressing our customers’ needs.”

Responding, Head Strategic Partnerships Microsoft 4Afrika, Soromfe Uzomah, said: “Microsoft aim is to empower businesses, across different verticals, with the tools they need to succeed in a technology driven world and the platforms they require to create breakthrough innovations and accelerate Africa’s digital transformation. We are pleased to be a part of this initiative working in collaboration with Descasio to provide Cloud services to Vodacom customers.”