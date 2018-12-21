VACANCY: LEGAL ADVISER

A human rights and anticorruption non-governmental organization based in Lagos is seeking highly qualified lawyers for the position of Legal Adviser in its Litigation and Legal Advice Unit.

Education, Related Skills and Knowledge: Applicants must have at least: 7 years post-call litigation experience and knowledge of the anticorruption and human rights fields; a strong commitment to human rights, transparency and accountability; demonstrated ability to think legally, analytically, strategically and effectively; excellent written and oral communication skills in English; capacity to appropriately plan and prioritize and to manage multiple demands efficiently; ability to defend and explain complex issues and positions to staff and to advocate on these positions externally; and strong interpersonal skills to work collaboratively within and outside the organization.

Salaries and Benefits: Competitive but subject to experience Interested applicants should please submit a letter of interest, resume, and a short writing sample to: NGO Vacancy lagosngovacancy@gmail.com

Application Deadline: Please apply immediately or by 15 January 2019