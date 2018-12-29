Uzodimma commended for role in creating LGA’s for Imo in 1996

For playing a gallant role that helped in the creation of Local Governments for Imo State in 1996, the APC governorship candidate for Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, was Thursday commended as a man who has always had the interest of Imo people at heart.

The commendation was made at a town hall meeting in Nwangele L.G.A by Dr. Ukeje Nwokeforo, a former Federal Commissioner for transition during the regime of Gen. Sani Abacha.

Nwokeforo who was also a member of the National Constitutional Conference of the Abacha era said that, but for the prompt and courageous intervention of Sen. Hope Uzodimma, Orlu Zone would not have had the additional three Local Governments they had in 1996 when new local governments were created in the country.

According to the Owerri based medical practitioner, “when the going got so tough, Nwangele LGA was to be dropped from the list of new L.G.A’s to be created for Imo State, but I contacted Hope Uzodimma and he flew in from Lagos to Abuja and took our case to the presidency and Nwangele was added to the list of L.G.A.’s created for Imo State in 1996″

He explained that the information was necessary so as to let Imo People know that as far back as over 20years ago, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has always been fighting for the interest of the people of Imo State. “So I believe him when he says he will fight for the interest of Imo People because fighting for Imo people is in his DNA”

“I don’t know how many people who are running for Imo Governorship today can claim that 22years ago they fought for the interest of Imo State. Orlu people owe the three New Local Government; namely Njaba, Nwangele and Oru East, to Sen. Hope Uzodimma and even if it is for that reason alone, they should give him bulk votes in 2019″ Dr. Nwoaforo declared.

Responding, the APC governorship candidate Sen. Uzodimma, thanked Nwangele People for their assurance of their solid support for him and promised to do more for Orlu and Imo People.

Earlier in his address the Chairman of the Uzodimma governorship campaign Council in Nwangele, Hon. Amaechi Nwaoha, assured that the voters in Nwangele have already made up their minds to vote for him and President Buhari in 2019.