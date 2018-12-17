USAID, TCCF water sanitation projects target 44,800 in Abia, C/River states

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The United States Agency for International Development, USAID and the Coca-Cola Foundation, the TCCF, through their Water and Development Alliance, WADA, global partnership in Nigeria have expanded access to safe, reliable water and sanitation services to about 44,800 Nigerians in Abia and Cross River states.

The projects were implemented over a two-year period by Partners for Development, PfD, and they are working closely with the states’ Rural Water Agencies, RUWASSA and four select local government areas to strengthen the capacity of water, sanitation and hygiene committees ,providing new and improved water and sanitation facilities in 58 communities.

Representing Mr. Bhupendra Suri, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, the company’s Public Affairs and Communications Manager, Mrs. Nwamaka Onyemelukwe said: “Critical challenges relating to water and sanitation require collective and collaborative action. We are excited that through our partnership with USAID, the local and state governments, we have been able to make a positive difference in these communities.”

Under the USAID and Coca-Cola partnership, 40 boreholes have been drilled and 31 sanitation facilities constructed across 34 locations in the two states.