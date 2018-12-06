UNTH salary crisis worsens as JOHESU threatens breakdown if…

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—CRISIS rocking the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Ituku/Ozalla, Enugu State came to a head yesterday, with a threat of breakdown of law and order if the hospital management pays resident doctors the alleged withheld parts of salaries and wages the doctors have been protesting against.

The institution’s resident doctors had embarked on protests over alleged tampering with their salaries and other wages by the institution.

But the Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU, in the hospital comprising Senior Staff Association, Medical and Health Workers Union, National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, National Union of Allied Health Professionals and Non-Academic Staff Union, has written the hospital’s management threatening fire and brimstone should any such money be paid to the resident doctors.

Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Christopher Amah disclosed that in a letter dated November 29, 2018 and signed by its chairman and secretary, Barrister G.C. Nwadike and Ben Agbo respectively, the union said it was convinced that the money being demanded by the resident doctors was taken from the overall personnel cost fund of the hospital meant for paying all categories of staff.

“With such depletion, it will be impossible to have enough funds to pay all categories of staff their salaries up to the end of the year,” JOHESU said.

The union further explained that “there are two platforms for payment of staff emoluments, IPPIS and GIFMIS with one central account with the Central Bank of Nigeria housing the UNTH Personnel Cost Account.