Unity school old students advocate reduced intake

By Juliet Umeh

old students of Federal Government Girls College, Akure, Ondo State, Feggicolla, have called on the Federal Government to reduce the intake of students into unity schools to raise the falling standard of education in the country.

Outgoing President of the association, Mrs. Orie Vann, made the call at the all-sets meeting in Ikeja, Lagos, noting that the large number of students taken in a class was affecting the relationship gap between the teacher and students.

She said: “There are too many students in a class. In my time, the number was small, so teachers knew you and your ability, your weakness and stren-gth and were committed to helping, even if it meant sitting with us one-on-one to turn our weaknesses into strength.

“Now, you have about 50 or more in a class, so there is no way one teacher can know all of them.

“If Federal Government can reduce the intake to a reasonable number, it will go a long way in arresting our falling standard of education.”