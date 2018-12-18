Uloho is Ughelli APC leader

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—MEMBERS of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ughelli North Constituency II, Delta State, have set up Leaders/Elders Forum to oversee the political activities of the constituency with Chief Austin Uloho as Chairman and Chief Awhala Inone his Vice.

Others are Engr Ebrunu David, Secretary; Chief Florence Ayomanor, Treasurer; Chief Malachi Orode, Financial Secretary; Chief Harrison Abuge, Organising Sec; Pleasure Achonobor (marshal Spot) Welfare Secretary and Ogheneovo Onogharigho, Public Relations Officer, while Chief Sylvester Kohwo, Chief Joseph Akporido and Chief Simeon Owhofa are to serve as advisers.

The constituency is made up Ughelli, Agbarho and Uwheru clans.

Those at the meeting also endorsed Ughelli North constituency II House of Assembly candidate, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, describing him as the most credible person to represent the constituency.

Addressing the people, Uloho restated their resolve to deliver the party in the forthcoming election, urging members of the party to go round their communities to canvass votes for APC at all levels.