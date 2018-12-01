‘Ugwuanyi’s reforms have revived our judiciary’

The facilitator of Enugu State Justice Reform Team (ESJRT) Chief Mrs. Justina Offia, (SAN), has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his unprecedented contributions towards enhancing the status of the judiciary in the state.



Mrs. Offiah, who made the commendation when she led members of the team on a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu, stated that Gov. Ugwuanyi since assuming office in 2015, has done a lot for the judiciary in terms of critical reforms and infrastructural development.

She added that the landmark achievements being witnessed in the sector have placed Enugu State ahead of other states in the country.

“At the last network meeting of the reform team held at Benin, the Enugu state Justice Reform received a standing ovation for its numerous trail blazing achievements in the Justice sector, thus, Ebonyi state Reform Team which is still in its embryonic stage has applied to understudy the ESJRT”

The Jurist disclosed that the governor has generously assisted the sector through the approval of a monthly running cost for the team to enable it discharge its duties effectively, adding that he has been constantly granting them audience to dialogue on issues of state importance.

“Your Excellency, we wish to put on record, the teams gratitude for these gesture and support. We have never had it this good. Thank you sir”, she stated.

Also speaking, the Chief Registrar, Customary Court of Appeal, Chief Tom Anyafulude described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “the most pragmatic governor in the area of criminal law reform.”

His words: “Your Excellency, we marvel that when your numerous achievements are being enumerated in the state, nobody talks or remembers your positive contributions in transforming the judiciary, the establishment of that multi-door court building by your administration, among other lofty efforts. You have made our judiciary a force to reckon with in the area of justice delivery.”

Responding, Governor Ugwuanyi expressed delight at the accomplishments recorded so far in justice delivery in the state, saying: “I am happy that though much is yet to be done, our efforts in this area particularly through our collaboration and partnership with such organization and programmes as the DFID and Justice for all, have been most rewarding and encouraging.”

Represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, Gov. Ugwuanyi pledged to sustain the tempo, while commending the justice reform team for their enviable achievements and urged them not to relent.