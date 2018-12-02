Uduaghan upbeats of APC victory in Delta

By Akpokona Omafuaire

IMMEDIATE past governor of Delta State and the All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta South Senatorial District standard bearer in the 2019 general election, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan is upbeat that his party will take over Delta State.

The former Governor hinged his belief on the recent reconciliatory moves to unite the fractionalized chapter of the party by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo after getting the President’s nudge.

An elated Uduaghan took to his official tweeter handle, @eeuofficial on Friday exclaiming, “Coming with a bang, united APC Delta. Thank you VP, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for your Intervention after consulting with PMB.”

Uduaghan complemented his tweet with another on Saturday morning in a prayer form, “#Happy #December #naija #APC @APCNigeria. May we reap the harvest of all the good seeds we have sowed this year…God bless Nigeria!.”

The excitement of Uduaghan can be viewed from the various peace interventions he had moved to unite the warring factions.

He had repeatedly warned that only unity can give victory to his new party. Since his defection to APC, Uduaghan had undertaken several underground moves towards uniting the party as he is desirous of victory.