U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets will qualify for World Cup, Garba assures

Golden Eaglets coach Manu Garba, said his team will be ready to ride the challenges of the CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania next year, and earn qualification for the FIFA World Cup billed for Peru.

The Eaglets were paired with hosts Tanzania, Angola and Uganda. Garba said it was a good feeling returning to the tournament, the Eaglets missed in 2017, despite winning their fifth FIFA World Cup title in 2015. Nigeria won the world title in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015.

“We are champions of West Africa, which gives us a good feeling going to Tanzania. However, it is a tournament of champions as the other teams also won their regional tournaments.

“We will prepare very well to conquer, in order to qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup finals coming up in Peru.”

Group B has Guinea, Cameroon, Morocco and Senegal, with all four semi finalists guaranteed places at the FIFA World Cup finals.