U-17 AFCON : Golden Eaglets know group opponents today

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will know their group opponents of U-17 African Cup of Nations as the draws take place today in Dar Es Salam, Tanzania.

The tournament is billed for the East Africa country in April 14-28 2019. The Golden Eaglets are set to return to the continent after they failed to qualify for the 2017 edition, despite winning the FIFA Under 17 World Cup in 2015.

Nigeria is drawn in Pot 2 alongside Senegal, Uganda and Morocco, whilst Angola and Cameroon will be in pot 1. Host nation Tanzania will be seeded in A1 whilst semifinalists of the last edition Guinea will be the second seeded team in Group B following the non-qualification of reigning champions Mali.

The qualified teams are: hosts Tanzania, Angola, Cameroon, Guinea, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Uganda.