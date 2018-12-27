Tuberculosis infection: expert raises concern

Delta State Tuberculosis and Leprosy Coordinator, Dr. Alex Akpodiete says 1/3 of Nigeria’s population have Tuberculosis infection, with a possibility of two in every six-member household having the infection.

Dr. Akpodiete dropped the hint Wednesday, December 19 at the Warri South Council Main Secretariat in Warri, Delta State, during a TB Advocacy, Communication, and Social Mobilization flag-off programme organized by Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative, WRAPA in collaboration with AGBAMI.

He noted that about 12,000 cases of TB are likely to occur annually in Delta State alone, but only 2,258 cases were found in 2017.

While emphasizing that everyone has a role to play in curbing the spread of TB via referral of people that have suffered coughing for more than two weeks, Dr. Akpodiete opined that drug addiction is related to TB, because it reduces immunity.

Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area Dr. Michael Tidi in a message through his Vice, Mrs. Divine Iniovosa, expressed the resolve of his administration to partner critical stakeholders in the development of primary health-care service delivery.

Coordinator of WRAPA, Mrs. Edna Ohunayo stressed that TB is no respecter of persons and it is the responsibility of everyone to stop its spread.