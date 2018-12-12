Trustfund Pensions RSA holders hit 700,000

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE profile of one of the nation’s highest capitalized Pension Fund Administrators, PFA, Trustfund Pensions Limited, has continued to rise as its Retirement Savings Accounts, RSAs, has risen above 700,000. Managing Director of Trustfund Pensions Limited, Mrs Helen Da-Souza, who gave this hint in Abuja at the unveiling of a new corporate logo for the company, informed that since inception in 2006, Trustfund Pensions shareholders’ funds had increased from N334 million to N8.1billion as at the end of December 2017.

According to her: “Since inception over 12 years ago, Trustfund Pensions Limited has creditably advanced into one of the topmost Pensions Funds Administrators in Nigeria. From managing funds of N42 billion in 2006, to managing funds in excess of half a trillion naira as at today. Our shareholders’ funds also increased tremendously from N334 million in 2006 to N8.1billion as at December 2017. We ended the year 2006 with 190,000 RSAs and today, we have 700,000 RSAs.”

The Trustfund Pensions Managing Director noted that after 12 years of operations, it was time for the company to differentiate itself from other PFAs and other ‘trustfunds’ in the country.

She explained that the company’s logo which was simply known as ‘Trustfund’ had been difficult for the public to differentiate the company from other organisations such as Tertiary Education Trustfund, defunct Petroleum (Special) Trust Fund (PTF) amongst others.

She said: “This confusion reached its peak to the extent that we were frequently asked the question: ‘which Trustfund are you?’ ‘Which Trustfund is yours?’ Today, we proudly unveil the new Trustfund Pensions Limited corporate identity with a competitive differentiation as we pledge to continue to raise the bar and push ourselves to the very best for our customers and stakeholders and indeed, for ourselves and our families.”

Corroborating the Managing Director, Company Secretary of Trustfund Pensions, Monica Ani said the new logo was a part of the company’s trajectory in the last 12 years of existence and an effort towards repositioning the company for greater efficiency.

She noted that while it did not take 10 years to realise the need to change the logo, recent happenings and the need to boost the corporate image of Trustfund Pensions made the change inevitable.

According to her, re-registering of the leading PFA from the public limited company to a private company and existence of the company for about 12 years were landmarks that influenced the need for a logo that clearly showcased what Trustfund Pensions stood for.