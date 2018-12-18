Troops take over Jema’a LGA in Kaduna after gunmen attack

By Hussaina Yakubu

Kaduna State Government has ordered the deployment of troops to Ungwan Pa-Gwandara in Jema’a Local Government Area, following an attack on the community by gunmen.

The community came under attack on Sunday night by yet to be identified gunmen.

Mr Samuel Aruwan Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity disclosed this in a statement, and made available on Monday in Kaduna.

Aruwan stated that the deployment of troops was intended to further secure the area and provide peaceful atmosphere for extensive investigation of the crisis and arrest suspects.

Condemning the attack, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai said that criminal elements must not be allowed to divide people and wantonly take lives.

In his message of condolence to the community, the governor expressed his deep sadness at the loss of lives and his sympathy for the victims and their families.

The state government also urged that anybody with useful information on the attack to contact the security agencies.

The statement added that the governor had also directed Jema’a local government council and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to as a matter of urgency, take care of victims receiving medical attention and provide relief materials to the community.