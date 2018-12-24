Tradermoni will boost economic development – Ogboru

The All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Delta state, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, popularly known as the ‘peoples general’ at the weekend commended President Muhammadu Buharis tradermoni initiative noting that it will boost economic development across the country.

Ogboru who made this statement at Osubi Airport, Okpe local government area during Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s visit to Delta state said the N10,000 to N30,000 initiative to market women across the country will go a long way to solving some of their problems if such money is invested in petty trades.

He explained that President Buhari’s administration got it right with this tradermoni initiative to assist those petty traders to boost their business, adding that gesture will be of great benefit to a lot of market women.

Ogboru said, “I personally like it and I believed that in the next few years when we live and strengthen the initiative, you will see that it will lead to a better economy”.

On the reception accorded the Vice President at the Airport, Ogboru said it showed the level of acceptability of the present government by the people of Delta State and their belief that the Buhari’s administration is doing very well.

Ogboru stated also that the applause that greeted his announcement as the party’s governorship candidate by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo , he said, “Well, how will I feel, as you know, Ughelli has always be a strong based for us politically, and the clarification by Mr. Vice President that am the candidate of the party make them feel more happy.

“You know surprisingly when Mr Vice President mentioned my very humble self as the governorship candidate of the party, they were happy because that has put the issue to rest. Again, you know one or two of the contenders were there and they witnessed what happened.

“With the population you saw, nobody needs to tell us the strength of APC in Delta State, the population has shown to us that when we come together, we look more stronger, better, happier and more focused and organized. We should be united because the time of change we are waiting for is now.

On the reconciliation move being embarked upon by PDP, Ogboru said, “Every organization will always try to reconcile its members to make sure that they have the critical might to contend with other opponents, PDP is not cannot be ruled out but the question is whether they have the critical might to contend us is the story. Nevertheless, it has no effect on me and APC in Delta state.”