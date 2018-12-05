Tosin Ashafa drums support for APC candidates

Tosin Ashafa has Wednesday thrown his weight behind the candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at both the federal and state levels.

Speaking to a group of young professionals at a meeting organised by the BTA Media Intelligence Unit, Tosin Ashafa said “the APC led federal government under the firm leadership of President Buhari has been able to ensure that the public treasury is no longer the cookie jar of the political elite.

“It has ensured relative peace and stability in the Niger Delta, invested allot more in capital projects even with prevailing low crude oil prices and is gradually building an economy that would distribute wealth widely and improve the living standards of all Nigerians “.

He further went on to urge Nigerians to be allot more patient with the APC as it is unrealistic to expect a total transformation of the country in three years. “With diligence, pragmatism and a singularity of purpose, the much desired change would come “, he said.

In his closing remarks, Tosin Ashafa remarked that he had tremendous faith in Babajide Sanwolu who shone in the various state government cabinet positions he held in the past and more recently with LSDPC. ” He is pro-business and believes in a private sector led economy. That for me, signals wealth and job creation for Lagosians. With Mr Sanwolu, Lagos, I dare say, Will be in good hands” Ashafa said.