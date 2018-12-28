Top celebrity social media fights of 2018

Cossy vs Iyabo Ojo vs Daniella Okeke

Busty actress, Cossy Ojiakor revealed her disdain for fellow actresses, Iyabo Ojo, Daniella Okeke and Apostle Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries via her Instagram page on Easter day. Iyabo Ojo and Daniella Okeke had earlier been accused of warming the beds of popular pastors and Cossy seemed to be in the know as she posted cryptic messages that had the two ladies and pastor Suleman on the line. Cossy took to her page to disclose some of the people she disliked the most and the names of these three made the list, suggesting that the Kondo Games actress knows more than everyone else. While Iyabo Ojo has remained quiet about the issue, Danielle Okeke on the other hand is patiently waiting the appropriate time to address the issue .

Toyin Abraham and Mercy Aigbe

Actress, Toyin Abraham set social media ablaze when she stormed her colleague, Mercy Aigbe’s Instagram page to accuse the popular actress of having a hand in her failed marriage. The Alakada star called the Osas Omoge Benin actress a hypocrite among other demeaning names while Mercy remained quiet through it all. Not long after, Toyin revealed that her post about her friend was a mere publicity stunt aimed at promoting her movie, Ghost and the Tout which was showing in the cinema at the time. Mercy also confirmed that the alleged rift between the celebrated thespians was the handiwork of bloggers. Meanwhile, days after her rant on social media, Toyin Abraham took to Instagram to apologize to Mercy Aigbe. According to her, it was an error of judgement on her part and she also admitted that she went out of line. The duo has since reconciled as they have been spotted at events in company of each other.

Fathia Williams and Dayo Amusa

The jolly relationship between top actresses, Fathia Williams and Dayo Amusa can be said to have crumbled like a pack of badly arranged cards. The two role interpreters had a social media banter which has prompted insinuations that they are not on friendly terms.

The drama started when Fathia Williams took to Instagram to post a picture which talked about friends who back-stab and laugh at each other. She captioned it,”Friendship is beautiful but when it is not getting the right things done or moving you forward it’s time to check things out.” Apparently Fathia’s post didn’t sit well with Dayo Amusa who was quick to react in the comments section, “Practice what you preach,”she wrote. It was also gathered that Dayo Amusa was absent at the burial of Fathia’s mother which had other industry players in attendance.

Kizz Daniel and Reekado Banks

Few months ago and to the surprise of many, it was reported that all is not well between singers, Kizz Daniel and Reekado Banks. The feud which was said to have started as far back as 2015 became evident when the Woju singer refused to work on a project with the former Mavin Records artiste. Alter plate boss, Harrysong had featured the two talented singers on his song, Selense, however, Kizz Daniel who had recorded his verse of the song opted out of the project when he realized that Reekado Banks was involved in it. Kizz refused to appear in the video of the song and went as far as requesting iTunes to take down the song with claims that it was released without his consent. It was gathered that the quiet feud between the two started when Reekado Banks was crowned Next Rated artiste at the 2015 edition of the Headies Awards over Kizz Daniel, Lil Kesh and others.

Ceec and Alex

The infamous feud between former Big Brother Naija house mates, Ceec and Alex transcended the Big Brother house into the real world when fans of both ladies started threatening the lives of the rising stars. It can be recalled that the duo were each other’s least favourite house mate while the show aired. The beef between both ladies reached a climax when a non-fan of Ceec threatened to pour acid on the first-runner up of the reality show. It was also reported that Alex’s life was under threat by some people. The life threat against Ceec prompted other house mates to call for truce between the warring parties. The reality stars have however decided to co-exist peacefully albeit not necessarily as friends.

Linda Ikeji and Stella Dimoko Korkus

Social media became a battle ground when two popular bloggers, Linda Ikeji and Stella Dimoko Korkus resorted to war against each other on the cyber space. The cold war started when Stella called Linda out on Instagram for lifting an interview off her blog site without giving her credit. According to Stella, Linda stole an exclusive interview from her without acknowledging her as the original owner. She further warned the founder of Linda Ikeji’s blog to desist from such act else she will take actions against her. Linda’s staff replied via the official blog’s Instagram page where Stella was dared to do her worse as she has no legitimate case against the blogger. The post from Linda’s camp however infuriated Dimoko-Korkus who opened more cans of worms. She took to her Instagram page and called Linda a ‘snake’ who is hiding behind other people to reply her. Stella also called Linda a ‘sperm thief’ and a ‘content thief’, threatening to leak even more secret if Linda says anything more. No reconciliation has been recorded on the parts of the two women till date.

Linda Ikeji and Kemi Olunloyo

It is no longer news that there is no love lust between popular blogger, Linda Ikeji and controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo and 2018 was no different as they fought each other on social media on various occasions. Linda Ikeji quickly became Kemi’s target after she announced that she was pregnant. The journalist attacked the media mogul of faking her pregnancy, claiming that she had her son, Jayce Jereemi through surrogacy. Linda kept mum for a while but eventually threatened to sue madam KOO for peddling lies about the birth of her son.

Davido and Kemi Olunloyo

Pop sensation, Davido was not left out of Kemi Olunloyo’s drama as they both fought dirty on social media. It all started when the daughter of former governor of Oyo state taunted the singer over his alleged failed relationship with Chioma. She also accused the DMW boss of fathering a third child with another baby mama. Davido who seemed unbothered laughed off Kemi’s insinuations as he labelled her an old woman in need of a man.

Bovi and I Go dye

Comedians, Bovi and I go Die got down and dirty on social media over a heated argument concerning former Delta State Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan. I Go Dye had written an open letter critizing the former Governor on his senatorial ambition. While Bovi who felt it was hypocritical of his colleague to have written such a letter to Emmanuel Uduaghan considering the fact that the one-time governor had hosted him (I Go Dye) on several occasions while he was still in office, slammed the social crusader on Twitter. Reacting to Bovi’s tweet, I Go Dye fired back by calling him a ‘baby lawyer’ to the former governor, accusing him of selling his reputation, this angered Bovi who then vowed to beat I Go Dye up if he ever comes at him again. Although the duo are yet to get physical with each other, we hope they settle this ragging feud soon.

Nkechi Blessing and Seyi Edun

Budding actress, Nkechi Blessing who apparently is not friends with her colleague, Seyi Edun has decided to wash the latter’s dirty linen on social media by revealing some of the Dara actress secret dealing on social media. The Omoge Lekki role interpreter also maintained that Seyi’s relationship with Adeniyi Johnson is fake. However, Nkechi Blessing recently called Shai as she is fondly called out on Instagram for sending police officers to arrest her for cyber bullying and threatening to release her sex tape. Nkechi slammed the movie producer for her act, calls her an idiot, a local lady adding that Shai might be on cheap drugs. Meanwhile, nothing has been heard from the actress and wife of film maker, Adeniyi Johnson.