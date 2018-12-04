Tithe: Daddy Freeze invites Adeboye for debate

Controversial on-air-personality, OAP, Daddy Freeze has invited the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, for a debate.

Freeze, who has been a staunch critic of payment of tithe and offerings in the Church took to his Instagram page to share a banner of RCCG encouraging members to always pay their tithes instead of being a robber.

Reacting to the RCCG banner, Freeze called on Pastor Adeboye for a debate to teach him the scriptures and ‘real truth of Christ’

He wrote: “And they say pastors don’t hold guns to member’s head, please can someone explain what is RCCG doing in this picture?

“Tithe is a false doctrine for Christianity, I have proven this scripturally several times! Christ never collected tithes, neither did his disciples!

“I have challenged Enoch, to a debate on several times to no avail. If he doesn’t want a debate, we can sit over a beer and discuss these scriptures and I can offer to teach him the real truth about Christ for free!”