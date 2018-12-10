Temlong joins Plateau gov race, promises security

By Marie Nanlong

Jos—A former Commander, 23 Armoured Brigade, Yola, Adamawa State, General Jon Temlong (retd), has lamented what he described as Governor Simon Lalong’s inability to articulate an effective response to the security situation in the state.

Temlong, a governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party, ADP, who noted that the effectiveness of government is determined by the extent to which citizens radiate happiness and content-ment, maintained that the people were disenchanted.

He told journalists, yesterday, in Jos: “As a General who has led men in battle, Plateau situation has been worrisome to me.

“This is why my promise to put Plateau first is anchored on a three-point agenda of security, sustainable peace, good governance and development.

“I will not back down from ensuring that I work to give Plateau people a secured enabling environment to thrive.”