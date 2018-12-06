TEF opens application for 5th entrepreneurship programme

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Tony Elumelu Foundation says it will begin accepting applications for the fifth cycle of its entrepreneurship programme from January 1, 2018.

A statement from the Foundation said 1,000 selected applicants will join the current 4,470 beneficiaries of the Programme and that the application will be hosted on www.tefconnect.com.

Since 2015, the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme – the only African-funded entrepreneurial catalyst of its kind – has empowered 4,470 African entrepreneurs, with seed capital of $5,000 each; twelve weeks of accelerated online business training; access to experienced mentors; and membership of Africa’s largest entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Beneficiaries of the Programme have been profiled in global media, including the Forbes (Africa) 30 Under 30 list. They have attracted the attention of investors, as well as have been recipients of awards, including the Google Impact Challenge and the Chivas’ “The Venture” Award for Social Entrepreneurs.

The Entrepreneurship Programme has facilitated exchanges between African entrepreneurs and local and global public sector leaders, investors and development partners, raising their business profiles, scaling their opportunities, showcasing their innovation and identifying ways to further strengthen the business environment in Africa.

In June 2018, the Foundation convened a forum with President Emmanuel Macron of France and young African entrepreneurs. In October 2018, the Foundation was proud to have President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya address the gathering of young African entrepreneurs at the TEF Entrepreneurship Forum.

The Foundation’s investment, impact and commitment to advancing entrepreneurship are predicated on the belief that Africa’s entrepreneurs hold the key to unlocking the potential of the continent and facilitating the transformation of Africa.